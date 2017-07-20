Government changes legal status of Matenadaran into foundation

YEREVAN, JULY 20, ARMENPRESS. The Cabinet decided to restructure/reorganize the “Matenadaran” Mesrop Mashtots Institute of Ancient Manuscripts” state non-commercial organization into a foundation.

At today’s Cabinet meeting, minister of education and science Levon Mkrtchyan said the decision is being made in order to create more beneficial conditions for the implementation of Matenadaran’s development programs.

“The change of status will contribute to increasing the efficiency of management of Matenadaran, and providing investments from different sources, including from the Diaspora”, the minister said.