Armenian, Moldovan foreign ministers exchange congratulations on 25th anniversary of establishing diplomatic ties

YEREVAN, JULY 20, ARMENPRESS. Armenia’s foreign minister Edward Nalbandian and Moldova’s Deputy Prime Minister, minister of foreign affairs and European Integration Andrei Galbur exchanged messages on July 18 on the occasion of the 25th anniversary of establishing diplomatic ties between Armenia and Moldova, the foreign ministry told ARMENPRESS.

Nalbandian mentioned that the establishment of diplomatic relation between the two countries started the new inter-state relations, based on principles such as friendly relations between the two peoples, mutual respect and constructive approach for deepening mutually beneficial multi-faceted ties.

Nalbandian was pleased to note the recently observed expansion of Armenian-Moldovan exchanges in the cultural and scientific sectors, activation of political dialogue aimed at advancing the entire circle of bilateral relations and mutually beneficial commercial cooperation.

In conclusion, Nalbandian wished his Moldovan counterpart success, and prosperity and welfare to the people of Moldova.

The FM of Moldova said in this letter that during the quarter century the two countries were able to take a worthy place in the international political arena, as well as build a successful bilateral, regional and multilateral partnership.

Galbur hoped that in the foreseeable future it will be able to enhance and expand the political, economic, and humanitarian ties between Armenia and Moldova through joint efforts.

The Moldovan FM expressed confidence that the traditional friendly relations between the two countries will be further strengthened and developed based on mutually beneficial cooperation, for the benefit of the two countries and peoples.

Andrei Galbur wished health, long and fruitful years to Nalbandian, and happiness, welfare and prosperity to the Armenian people.