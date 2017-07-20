Government extends inspection-free period for businesses

YEREVAN, JULY 20, ARMENPRESS. Optimization works are currently underway on the sidelines of inspection reforms.

During today’s Cabinet meeting, minister of economic development and investments Suren Karayan said until the final formation of new inspection agencies there is need to extend the government’s ban on supervision inspections to minimize the quantity of inspections among business operators.

For this purpose the government amended a previously passed decision.

The ban will be extended until December 30, 2017, thus contributing the business operations and supporting them.