Minister of labor & social affairs briefs president on ongoing reforms

YEREVAN, JULY 20, ARMENPRESS. Armenia’s minister of labor and social affairs Artem Asatryan briefed President Serzh Sargsyan on the process of implementing the president’s instructions, including the reforms in the social protection sphere and expected systematic changes.

The minister presented the works related to the pension, benefits and other financial payment processes, namely the data clarification of pensioners, improvement of information infrastructure of the sector, and increasing of payments to servicemen of separate categories and their families.

The president instructed to speed up the reforms, to decrease possible errors, increase responsibility, and expand the circle of online services.

Asatryan said they are fundamentally revising the methodologies of evaluating the vulnerability of families and providing social assistance.

The minister’s report also included the works aimed at the new system of medical-social expertise, under which the disability categories will be defined.

Regarding the reforms in the children’s protection sphere, the minister said they are planning to re-organize the six 24/7 care facilities of the ministry by 2018 – transforming them into children’s and family day care centers.

Asatryan mentioned that the labor code is being changed, works are underway for maintaining the positive trends in demographics and preventing negative trends.

The minister presented programs aimed at increasing efficiency of the sector, which imply introduction of IT, autonomous systems and monitoring and evaluation systems.