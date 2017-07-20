ARF minister denies rumors on party’s withdrawal from government

YEREVAN, JULY 20, ARMENPRESS. The Armenian Revolutionary Federation (ARF party) hasn’t discussed leaving the coalition government, these rumors are false, minister of territorial administration and development Davit Lokyan (ARF) said after today’s Cabinet meeting.

He added that during the July 18 ARF Bureau and Supreme Body joint session no secret discussion was held. It was attended by at least 50 people.

“Not a single word was spoken about withdrawing from the government, these are lies. The session focused on the process of being in the coalition, how the government is working, what priorities it has and where we are headed in terms of reforms and investments. These are just made up rumors. The press mentioned that members from the US took part in the session, which again is made up”, Lokyan said.

Earlier a media report said that allegedly ARF Diaspora-Armenian members have expressed discontent over the business-style of their Armenia-based partners and joining the coalition, and demanded to withdraw from the government.