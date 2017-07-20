Erdogan suggests Germany to swap reporter for generals

YEREVAN, JULY 20, ARMENPRESS. Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan proposed an exchange deal to Germany. The Turkish president suggested swapping German journalist Deniz Yucel with two Turkish generals who are currently in Germany requesting asylum after the coup attempt, Bild reported citing diplomatic sources.

“Certainly we couldn’t have accepted the deal”, Germany’s foreign ministry said.

Deniz Yucel is a citizen of both Germany and Turkey. At the time of being arrested, he was a reported for Die Welt, a German newspaper. Turkey accused him for “terrorism propaganda, inciting hatred and hostility”. Yucel denies any wrongdoing. Erdogan called the German reporter “a German spy”.

Germany has numerously urged Turkey to release the reporter.