We wanna defeat every opponent, be it City, Real or Barcelona – says Mkhitaryan

YEREVAN, JULY 20, ARMENPRESS. Armenian international football sensation, midfielder of Manchester United Henrikh Mkhitaryan says the Reds always strive for victory, regardless of who the opponent is, Manchester United reported on the official website.

“I am sure we will have a better season in 2017-2018, because I know that we can do better and I can do better. We will continue to work tirelessly and reach our goals. It feels good to score goals before the season’s launch”, Mkhitaryan said.

Speaking about the upcoming Manchester derby, he said “Sure this is a friendly match, but we will try to do our best, after all we are competing against Manchester City. We wanna win in every match, be it City, Real or Barcelona”.

Mkhitaryan scored two goals recently for Manchester in the United States, where the Reds are holding a training camp and friendly matches.