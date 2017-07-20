New deputy minister of territorial administration & development appointed

YEREVAN, JULY 20, ARMENPRESS. Prime Minister Karen Karapetyan appointed Varazdat Karapetyan to the post of deputy minister of territorial administration and development of Armenia, the PM’s office said.

Prior to the appointment Varazdat Karapetyan served as director in the Territorial Development Foundation.

The seat of the deputy minister was vacant as earlier Arthur Khachatryan was relieved from duties and appointed as governor of Shirak.