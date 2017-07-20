Armenia joins UN’s space Rescue Agreement

YEREVAN, JULY 20, ARMENPRESS. The Armenian government approved the legislative initiative of the bill on ratifying the Agreement on the Rescue of Astronauts, the Return of Astronauts and the Return of Objects Launched into Outer Space, which was signed in 1968, April 22 in London, Moscow and Washington.

The initiative will be presented to the Parliament.

The Agreement, elaborating on elements of articles 5 and 8 of the Outer Space Treaty, provides that States shall take all possible steps to rescue and assist astronauts in distress and promptly return them to the launching State, and that States shall, upon request, provide assistance to launching States in recovering space objects that return to Earth outside the territory of the Launching State.

The Rescue Agreement requires that any state party that becomes aware that the personnel of a spacecraft are in distress must notify the launching authority and the Secretary General of the United Nations.