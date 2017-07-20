Armenia to announce int’l tender for single transportation route network

YEREVAN, JULY 20, ARMENPRESS. The Armenian government approved the technical task of creating a single transportation network in the country.

At today’s Cabinet meeting, minister of transportation, communication and IT Mr. Vahan Martirosyan mentioned that the necessity of passing the bill is associated with the need to cover the entire territory of the country with transportation service.

The minister said that under the current “Automobile transport law”, transportation routes are formed by various public and local self-governing bodies, which do not ensure the productivity and efficiency of transportations.

“The timetables are designed in a way that it isn’t possible to provide efficient transportation from villages to provincial capitals or major cities, and then to Yerevan or another major city of other provinces. Some routes are economically grounded and the numerously announced tenders fail to be held due to absence of bids”, the minister said, adding that it’s impossible to introduce a single ticketing system in the current route network and vehicle positioning system, which doesn’t allow passengers to effectively organize their travel.

Prime Minister Karen Karapetyan asked the minister whether or not they’ve discussed the matter with the operators. The minister said they indeed have, with some.

“We will announce a large tender in order for international operators to participate as well”, the minister said.

All communities of the country will have transportation after the initiative.