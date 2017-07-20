Eurasian Economic Union countries discuss price-formation regulations of gas and oil

YEREVAN, JULY 20, ARMENPRESS. During a consultation chaired by Adamkul Zhunusov, minister for energy and infrastructure affairs of the Eurasian economic commission, a consensus was reached on a number of points regarding creating a common market of oil, gas and oil products. Namely, all sides agree that the market price of gas should be determined by direct contracts among EEU member states or during an exchange auction, if pricing policies are not present.

“We would like to maximally speed up work in the direction of the documents, which was instructed by leaders of EEU countries. The factual document package on the two projects must be ready in autumn of this year”, Zhunusov said.

The consultation participants agreed on the status and format of the gas exchange auction, which will operate until the gas trading regulations come into force in the EEU common market.

During the launch of the common market, it is planned to design a price formation methodology regarding the shipment service of gas, oil and oil products.

Mechanisms for preventing re-selling chances to third countries will also be designed.