Armenia’s wrestler Mihran Harutyunyan to undergo another surgery in Poland


YEREVAN, JULY 20, ARMENPRESS. Armenian Olympic Silver Medalist, Greco-roman wrestler Mihran Harutyunyan underwent a medical checkup in Poland.

Harutyunyan was examined in Poznan.

The wrestler will undergo a shoulder surgery on July 21, with a follow-up surgery scheduled a week later.

Back in 2016 Harutyunyan underwent a surgery in Germany.



