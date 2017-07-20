Armenia’s wrestler Mihran Harutyunyan to undergo another surgery in Poland
YEREVAN, JULY 20, ARMENPRESS. Armenian Olympic Silver Medalist, Greco-roman wrestler Mihran Harutyunyan underwent a medical checkup in Poland.
Harutyunyan was examined in Poznan.
The wrestler will undergo a shoulder surgery on July 21, with a follow-up surgery scheduled a week later.
Back in 2016 Harutyunyan underwent a surgery in Germany.
