PM Karapetyan instructs to tackle and regulate unlicensed use of natural resources

YEREVAN, JULY 20, ARMENPRESS. At today’s Cabinet meeting, Prime Minister Karen Karapetyan tasked the minister of nature protection to design a proposal package within two months regarding the regulation of unlicensed use of natural resources, including a package of legislative initiatives for clarifying the branch.

The issue will be discussed with other stakeholder ministries and agencies if necessary.

The PM said the disproportional sanctions for the unlicensed or illegitimate use of natural resources do not prevent the offenses and in some cases they are continuous.

“It even creates disproportional competition conditions among the resource users”, he said.