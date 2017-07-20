Regular tourism bus routes launched in Artsakh

YEREVAN, JULY 20, ARMENPRESS. At the initiative of the economy ministry of Artsakh, regular tourism bus routes in three different destinations are being launched from July 20 from Stepanakert, the ministry told ARMENPRESS.

The routes are: Stepanakert- Gandzasar- Stepanakert, Stepanakert -Togh Water World – Stepanakert and Stepanakert – Hunot gorge reserve – Stepanakert.

In addition, the Stepanakert-Gandzasar route also includes a tour to Nikol Duman’s house-museum, and the route Stepanakert-Togh Water World includes a tour to local sightseeing locations.

The buses will embark for the destinations once daily at 09:15, except for Mondays.

The boarding location, and ticket sales point is in the tourism info center of Renaissance Square in Artsakh’s capital Stepanakert.