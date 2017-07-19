US Congressmen join protest of Armenians, Kurds and Yazidis outside Turkish embassy in Washington D.C.

YEREVAN, JULY 19, ARMENPRESS. Representatives of the Armenian, Kurdish and Yazidi communities of the US held a protest outside the Turkish embassy in Washington D.C., reports Armenpress.

The protest was also attended by US Congressmen.

Congressman Jim McGovern in his remarks said Turkey’s Constitution should protect the freedom of speech and assembly, however, President Erdogan declared emergency situation and uses it as a justification to exert pressure on civil society. “All these are being done for strengthening his power. We call this authoritarianism, clear and concrete. Fundamental human rights and freedoms are being violated in Turkey. Erdogan tried to use the same tactic here, however, it failed. This tactic doesn’t work here, in the US. Raise your voices and let the Turkish embassy here that we will not be silenced”, Jim McGovern said.

Congressman John Sarbanes stated that Erdogan’s aggressive and authoritarian actions do not allow Turkey to solve its problems.

“We have seen violence and discriminatory practices which are being committed in Turkey at the state level against Kurds, Armenians, as well as other ethnic and religious minorities. I have never thought that I would witness these authoritarian manifestations here, in the US land. We have a right to peacefully raise our voice and protest against these manifestations”, Sarbanes said.

The protesters were holding posters entitled “Extradite Turkish criminals”, “Defend the N1 change of the Constitution”, “Erdogan: No violence on US soil”, “Free Demirtas now” and etc.

Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan’s bodyguards have attacked peaceful protesters in Washington D.C. The demonstration, which began at Lafayette Square at noon, was organized by a coalition of organizations, including the Armenian National Committee of America (ANCA) and the American Hellenic Council. Several different groups, which included representatives from the Armenian, Greek, Kurdish, and Assyrian communities, participated in the protest, while President Erdogan met with US President Donald Trump at the White House. Later the footage shows that Erdogan personally ordered the security detail to attack the protesters.