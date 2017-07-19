Time in Yerevan: 11:07:36,   19 July

Armenian taxi driver returns German Ambassador’s lost mobile phone


YEREVAN, JULY 19, ARMENPRESS. On July 19 German Ambassador to Armenia Matthias Kiesler hosted taxi driver Suren Soghoyan who found the Ambassador’s personal mobile phone in his car and brought it to the Embassy, reports Armenpress.

“Ambassador Kiesler was very happy for this great surprise and sincerely thanked Mr. Soghoyan”, the Embassy said on Facebook.



