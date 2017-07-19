President of Artsakh hosts Yerevan Mayor Taron Margaryan

STEPANAKERT, JULY 19, ARMENPRESS. On July 19 Artsakh Republic President Bako Sahakyan received the delegation of the Yerevan municipality led by Mayor Taron Margaryan, press service of the President’s Office told Armenpres.

Issues related to the cooperation between the Yerevan city and Artsakh’s capital and regions, as well as implementation of a range of programs were on the meeting agenda.

President Sahakyan said the Yerevan municipality always assists Artsakh considering widening and deepening ties with the capital of Mother Armenia significant and demanded.

Mayor of Stepanakert Suren Grigoryan and other officials also attended the meeting.