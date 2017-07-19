PM Karapetyan congratulates Bako Sahakyan on his re-election as President of Artsakh

YEREVAN, JULY 19, ARMENPRESS. Prime Minister of Armenia Karen Karapetyan sent a congratulatory letter to Bako Sahakyan on his re-election as President of the Republic of Artsakh, press service of the Government told Armenpress.

“Dear Mr. Sahakyan,

On behalf of the Government of Armenia and personally myself I cordially congratulate you on being re-elected as President of the Republic of Artsakh.

I am convinced that under your leadership the process of strengthening the statehood and the economic and political development will continue in Artsakh.

I am also confident that during your tenure the close economic mutual partnership between the two Armenian states will continue consistently deepening and strengthening.

I once again congratulate you, wish you good health, strength and vigor to successfully complete the programs launched and the outlined works for the benefit of the well-being of the Artsakh people”, reads the PM’s congratulatory letter.