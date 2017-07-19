‘I’m happy because we have an opportunity to serve our homeland’ – President of Artsakh

YEREVAN, JULY 19, ARMENPRESS. The Parliament of the Republic of Artsakh on July 19 convened a special session on holding the election of the President of the Republic, press service of the Parliament told Armenpress.

Bako Sahakyan has been elected as President of Artsakh.

Speaker of the Artsakh Parliament Ashot Ghoulyan said the election of the President of the Republic by the Parliament is a constitutional norm.

Two candidates were nominated for the post – Eduard Aghabekyan by ‘Movement-88’ faction and incumbent Bako Sahakyan by ‘Fatherland’, ‘Democracy’ and ‘Federation’ factions.

Eduard Aghabekyan delivered speech at the session by presenting a number of conceptual provisions and his views on the necessary changes in the state’s security, foreign policy, demography, healthcare and education spheres. Then he answered to questions of lawmakers on increasing the efficiency of local self-government bodies and issues relating to science, education and culture spheres.

Thereafter, presidential candidate Bako Sahakyan delivered remarks on the carried out works and future steps.

“In the transition stage, it will depend on the effectiveness of the joint work of the Republic’s President and the Parliament on how our country will enter completely new stage of activity of new governance system during which one of the major imperatives will be to continue the dynamic development of all spheres, defense, security, different branches of economy, consistent increase of the level of living standards of the citizens, maintenance of internal political stability, especially in the current complex geopolitical circumstances. Taking account this I am ready to assume the power of the President of the Republic of Artsakh in case of receiving your vote”, Bako Sahakyan said.

Bako Sahakyan’s speech was followed by speeches of several lawmakers. Thereafter, a secret voting for the President of the Republic was held.

Ramela Dadayan – Chair of the parliament’s counting commission, presented the protocol of the session. “32 MPs participated in the voting. 4 MPs voted in favor of Eduard Aghabekyan, with 28 votes against, and 28 MPs voted in favor of Bako Sahakyan, with 4 votes against. We have no invalid ballots”, Dadayan said.

Ashot Ghoulyan congratulated the newly-elected President on behalf of the Parliament.

Bako Sahakyan thanked the participants of the voting and said: “I am happy because we have a chance to serve our homeland”.





