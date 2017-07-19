Armeniatravel website to enable tourists to clearly develop their route in Armenia

YEREVAN, JULY 19, ARMENPRESS. Armeniatravel - Armenia’s official tourism website will launch in coming days. It will enable the tourists to clearly define their route and get accurate information on Armenia, Zarmine Zeytuntsyan – President of the State Tourism Committee, told a press conference on July 19, reports Armenpress.

“The website will present official and coordinated information which today is really lacking. It will be interactive. Before visiting Armenia, a tourist tries to search information about Armenia. Today thanks to digital marketing tools we will be able not only to make our website a priority, but also we will enable a tourist to clearly develop his/her route”, she said.

She informed that today they have already launched the collection by the announcement posted on Facebook page. According to the announcement, all those, who deal with tourism, can send information about them. After that the Committee will post the amended information on the website.