President Sargsyan sends congratulatory letter to President of Artsakh Bako Sahakyan

YEREVAN, JULY 19, ARMENPRESS. President of Armenia Serzh Sargsyan on July 19 sent a congratulatory letter to President of the Republic of Artsakh Bako Sahakyan on his re-election as President of Artsakh, press service of the President’s Office told Armenpress.

“Dear Mr. Sahakyan,

I warmly congratulate you on being re-elected as President of the Republic of Artsakh.

The process of democratic and smooth formation of public administration authorities in Artsakh testifies to the irreversible nature of the Artsakh people’s choice to live in freedom. This is the right path for steady implementation of fundamental human rights and freedoms. On this path Armenia’s all public structures and Armenians worldwide will assist and support the Republic in future which has been created by brave and courageous people of Artsakh.

I am convinced that you will continue providing your honest service to Artsakh for the sake of our common progress and welfare. Let the dawns of our peaceful and heroic people be always peaceful”, reads the President’s congratulatory letter.