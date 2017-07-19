Central Bank of Armenia: exchange rates and prices of precious metals - 19-07-17

YEREVAN, 19 JULY, ARMENPRESS. The Central Bank of Armenia informs “Armenpress” that today, 19 July, USD exchange rate up by 0.08 drams to 478.54 drams. EUR exchange rate down by 1.10 drams to 551.71 drams. Russian Ruble exchange rate stood at 8.10 drams. GBP exchange rate down by 0.99 drams to 623.30 drams.

The Central Bank has set the following prices for precious metals.

Gold price up by 105.49 drams to 19089.46 drams. Silver price up by 1.58 drams to 248.78 drams. Platinum price up by 2.38 drams to 14262.28 drams.