His Holiness Garegin II congratulates Bako Sahakyan on his re-election as President of Artsakh

YEREVAN, JULY 19, ARMENPRESS. His Holiness Catholicos of All Armenians Garegin II sent a congratulatory letter on July 19 to President of Artsakh Bako Sahakyan on his re-election as the Artsakh President, the Mother See of Holy Etchmiadzin told Armenpress.

“Since the years of the Artsakh heroic liberation war, you had an important contribution on strengthening the defense and independent statehood of Nagorno Karabakh in your responsible posts. Over the past ten years, as the President of the Nagorno Karabakh Republic, you increased your efforts aimed at contributing to the progress and development of political, cultural and economic life of the Artsakh Armenians. We are happy that after the constitutional changes of the Artsakh Republic, our people of Artsakh in the face of the country’s National Assembly, again trusted the responsible mission to lead the country for the upcoming years to you by highly appreciating your patriotism, skills and abilities and rich experience. Dear President, standing before the Holy Altar, we deliver our prayer to Almighty God so that the God will give you new significant achievements for the sake of peace of the Artsakh world and secure life of our people”, reads the congratulatory letter of His Holiness Garegin II.