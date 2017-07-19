Artsakh’s military will always remain in the country, Armenian top lawmaker’s response to Cavusoglu’s “ludicrous” statement

YEREVAN, JULY 19, ARMENPRESS. During a press briefing today, Vice-Speaker of Armenia’s Parliament Eduard Sharmazanov touched upon Turkish FM Mevlut Cavusolgu’s statement regarding the “withdrawal of Armenian forces from Artsakh”.

Sharmazanov particularly said: “A state which has openly supported and is supporting the terrorist policy of Azerbaijan has nothing to do in the settlement issue of the Artsakh conflict. The Artsakhi military will always remain in Artsakh for one simple reason: it must defend the peace of its holy and free country. And one more thing, it is ridiculous when an occupier speaks about the peaceful solution of a problem. Free Cyprus from your occupying presence instead of making ludicrous calls”.