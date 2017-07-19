Time in Yerevan: 11:07:36,   19 July

Soldier wounded in mine explosion in Armenia’s Ararat province


YEREVAN, JULY 19, ARMENPRESS. One of the contract soldiers of the Ararat subdivision of the Armenian Armed Forces has been wounded as a result of the mine explosion, the Investigative Committee told Armenpress.

“At 13:50, the contract soldier sustained shrapnel injury. He was immediately taken to hospital and received a medical assistance”, the Investigative Committee said.

Investigation is underway.



