Minister Karayan introduced on tourism programs of Syunik province

YEREVAN, JULY 19, ARMENPRESS. Minister of Economic Development and Investments Suren Karayan, together with Governor of Syunik province Vahe Hakobyan and Executive Director of the Tourism Development Fund of Armenia Ara Khzmalyan got acquainted with the tourism potential and investment programs of Syunik province, press service of the Ministry told Armenpress.

The working group led by Minister Karayan visited Khndzoresk, was introduced on the current situation of the historical monument, discussed issues relating to its improvement and tourism prospects.

Issues relating to forming more favorable investment environment, as well as the possible ways of state assistance provided to the private sector were discussed.

The working group also visited hotel Goris. The Minister discussed with the investor the process of construction works, the stages of investment program. Hotel owner Senik Julhakyan said large-scale investments have already been made. At the end of reconstruction works, the hotel will host more than 250 visitors. The hotel plans to cooperate with the Goris state university aimed at preparing specialists in tourism field. It’s worth mentioning that Goris has been declared as cultural capital of the CIS participating states for 2018.

Suren Karayan also visited Meghri customs check point, examined the information services provided to Iranian tourists, got acquainted with the requirements, as well as discussed issues and prospects of more effective coordination of tourism flows.