60,000 jobs to be created in Armenia’s provinces by 2025

YEREVAN, JULY 19, ARMENPRESS. Nearly 60 thousand jobs must be created in Armenia’s province by 2025, minister of territorial administration and development Davit Lokyan said during a forum on territorial development issues.

“Armenia’s 2016-2025 development strategy clearly reflects what goals we have and what we must achieve in 2025. It is a practical document, according to which we must have a rather big GDP for every region in the country in 2025”, Lokyan said.

According to the minister, nearly 60 thousand new jobs must be created in the provinces, and the poorest regions shouldn’t have lesser GDP than the average 70% of the country.