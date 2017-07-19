Unprecedented growth of inbound tourism recorded in Armenia

YEREVAN, JULY 19, ARMENPRESS. A 18,2% increase of tourism visits to Armenia was recorded in the first quarter of 2017. Russia, Georgia and Iran are the leading tourism flow countries in Armenia by number of tourists, chairman of the state tourism committee Zarmine Zeytuntsyan told a press conference today.

“298,533 tourists visited Armenia during the first three months of 2017. This, of course, is an unprecedented high number of us. Russia, Georgia and Iran are leading in term of tourist numbers in Armenia. Growth has been recorded from Turkmenistan as well – 132%, Uzbekistan – nearly 200%, as well as from Iraq, Canada and Spain”, she said, adding they aim to double the figures.

The tourism official said the figures of June have also grown by 27,7% compared to last year’s period.

“Back in October we had marked the main target markets with which we are working: domestic market, Russia, Iran, Eastern European countries which have direct flights to Armenia, Germany, Persian Gulf countries”, she said. The tourism committee is also studying other markets such as China and Japan.

According to border checkpoint data, the total number of visits to Armenia in the first six months of 2017 is 1,350,791 – an increase of 24,3 % compared to 2016.