Artsakh parliament prepares for voting to elect president

YEREVAN, JULY 19, ARMENPRESS/ARTSAKHPRESS. At this very moment the Parliament of Artsakh is convening a special session, where according to the Constitution, lawmakers will elect a president of the country who will serve until 2020 – end of the current parliament’s mandate.

Speaker Ashot Ghulyan delivered opening remarks at the session, and introduced the candidates for the presidential seat.

Afterwards lawmakers delivered remarks, with the Fatherland, Federation and Democracy factions backing the incumbent president Bako Sahakyan. Afterwards the opposition faction Movement 88 introduced their candidate – Eduard Aghabekyan.

Incumbent president Bako Sahakyan delivered a speech, followed by remarks from Eduard Aghabekyan, the other presidential candidate and leader of the opposition Movement 88 party.

The session currently adjourned.

Moments later voting will begin.