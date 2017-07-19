Armenia boosts digital marketing to increase tourism

YEREVAN, JULY 19, ARMENPRESS. The main goal of the Tourism Development Foundation is increasing recognition and awareness of Armenia online, the new director of the foundation Mr. Ara Khzmalyan told a press conference.

“One of the directions of our activity is implementing digital marketing: raising awareness and recognition about the country online. We have already involved people for this process”, he said, adding that their main task is to achieve success in the information field.

According to him, solely cultural-historical legacy isn’t enough to increase tourism flow. That’s why their goal is to add interests and reasons for visiting Armenia.

“We also plan to create an information center in the airport”, he said.