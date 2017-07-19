Temperature to exceed daily mean by 5-7 degrees in Armenia
YEREVAN, JULY 19, ARMENPRESS. In the period of July 20-24, high temperature is forecast in Armenia, with heat up to 40 degrees expected in Yerevan.
The average temperature during those days will exceed the mean temperature.
The ministry of emergency situations issues a fire-danger alert, and warned citizens to avoid direct sunlight in the afternoons.
