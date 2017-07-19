Henrikh Mkhitaryan visits Armenian Homenetmen LA, meets youth and NBA star Carmelo Anthony

YEREVAN, JULY 19, ARMENPRESS. Henrikh Mkhitaryan, captain of Armenia’s national football team and midfielder of Manchester United visited the Homenetmen (Armenian General Athletic Union and Scouts) sports school in Los Angeles, US.

At the school, Mkhitaryan posed for photos with the school’s youth, and NBA star from New York Knicks Carmelo Anthony.

Mkhitaryan scored two goals recently for Manchester in the United States, where the Reds are holding a training camp and friendly matches.