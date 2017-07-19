I try to keep my nation’s name high, says Henrikh Mkhitaryan

YEREVAN, JULY 19, ARMENPRESS. Henrikh Mkhitaryan, captain of Armenia’s national football team and midfielder of Manchester United held an online Q&A with fans on the Uninterrupted official website.

The Armenian midfielder talked about his idol – Zinedine Zidane, saying : “My idol is and remains Zinedine Zidane, I’ve always followed his game. I haven’t talked to him anyhow till now, but I’m glad that I will see him in San Jose, in the match against Real”.

Mkhitaryan also mentioned his biggest dream: “I dreamt about playing in the major European club, now I am proud to represent Armenia on this level. I try to keep my nation’s name high. Being a Manchester United player is a great responsibility, when you come to Manchester you know you have to win in every match”, he said.

Mkhitaryan scored two goals recently for Manchester in the United States, where the Reds are holding a training camp and friendly matches.