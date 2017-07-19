Artsakh’s Parliament to choose between incumbent and opposition leader in presidential election

YEREVAN, JULY 19, ARMENPRESS. The Parliament of Artsakh has convened a special session today, where lawmakers will elect the country’s president.

In accordance to the country’s constitution, the Parliament will elect a president who will serve until the end of the current parliament’s mandate – 2020, after which a nationwide presidential election will be held.

Two candidates have been nominated for the presidential seat – the incumbent President Bako Sahakyan, and leader of the opposition Movement 88 parliamentary faction Eduard Aghabekyan.

The special session kicked off at 11:00.

The candidates will deliver remarks and present their programs.

Artsakh’s lawmakers will then ask questions to the candidates, which will be followed by a voting.

The candidate who will receive 2/3 of the votes of lawmakers will be declared winner.

Three factions of the Artsakhi parliament – Fatherland, Democracy and Federation, have endorsed the incumbent president.