German citizens are in danger of “being held hostage” in Turkey, Bundestag lawmakers slam Turkey’s detention of activists

YEREVAN, JULY 19, ARMENPRESS. German lawmaker Sevim Dagdelen from the Left Party urged to issue a travel warning to German citizens for Turkey, Deutsche Welle reports.

In regard to the jailing of six activists, including a German citizen by Turkish authorities, the ethnic Turkish lawmaker said that from now on their citizens are under the danger of “being taken hostage” in Turkey.

The MP said Germany should change its policy. “The time to wait, hope and ask is over”, she said.

Another MP of Turkish origin, Cem Ozdemir from the Alliance '90/The Greens party emphasized that by detaining the activists Turkey is harming its own economy.

“I don’t understand how one can make secure investments in that country”, he said.

Activists Idil Eser, Özlem Dalkıran, Veli Acu, Günal Kurşun, Ali Gharavi and Peter Steudtner have been jailed in Turkey.

On July 5, 10 activists were arrested in Istanbul. Four have been released.

The activists are accused for being members of terrorist groups. The jailed includes Amnesty International Turkey office head Idil Eser.

Amnesty International urged to pressure Turkey to immediately stop the prosecution and release them.

Germany and the US have condemned Turkey’s actions.