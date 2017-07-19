Time in Yerevan: 11:07:36,   19 July

Yerevan Mayor’s delegation departs for Artsakh on official visit


YEREVAN, JULY 19, ARMENPRESS. The delegation of Yerevan Mayor Taron Margaryan departed for Artsakh on an official visit, the City Hall told ARMENPRESS.

The Mayor of the Armenian capital is scheduled to meet with Artsakh’s President Bako Sahakyan.

Afterwards Mayor Margaryan and his counterpart from Stepanakert will hold a meeting in an expanded format, which will focus on the process of works of cooperation programs.

 



Latest News

All news    

  Tomorrow

Amazon keyword tool



Яндекс.Метрика
Page Configuration