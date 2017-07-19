Yerevan Mayor’s delegation departs for Artsakh on official visit

YEREVAN, JULY 19, ARMENPRESS. The delegation of Yerevan Mayor Taron Margaryan departed for Artsakh on an official visit, the City Hall told ARMENPRESS.

The Mayor of the Armenian capital is scheduled to meet with Artsakh’s President Bako Sahakyan.

Afterwards Mayor Margaryan and his counterpart from Stepanakert will hold a meeting in an expanded format, which will focus on the process of works of cooperation programs.