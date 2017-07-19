Yerevan City Hall continues negotiations with Firdus market salesmen on relocation
YEREVAN, JULY 19, ARMENPRESS. Negotiations on relocating the business operators in Yerevan’s Firdus market continue, the City Hall told ARMENPRESS.
Back in 2017, the government declared eminent domain for the location, citing public significance. The government’s decision must be realized for initiating an urban development project.
The relocation of twenty salesmen to other areas has already been solved, with thrity still in process.
