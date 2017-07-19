Armenian healthcare minister, Czech counterpart discuss enhancing cooperation

YEREVAN, JULY 19, ARMENPRESS. Armenian healthcare minister Levon Altunyan had a meeting with his Czech counterpart Miloslav Ludvic.

The ministers discussed the opportunities for expanding cooperation, namely in the directions of information-analysis, improvement of e-healthcare systems, development of medical tourism and others.

They also discussed the results of the Chinese Investment Forum 2017, which was organized in Prague.

The Armenian delegation visited Prague’s Hematology and Blood Transfusion Institute and the Motol University Clinic, toured the hospitals and got acquainted with the scientific potential.

Back in 2014, when Armenian President Serzh Sargsyan visited Czech Republic, the Hematology and Blood Transfusion Institute of Prague and Armenia’s Yolyan Hematology Center signed a memorandum of cooperation. Under the memorandum, 10 Armenian doctors trained in the clinic during the last 3 years. As a result, a rare stem cell recruitment and successful bone marrow transfusion of two patients was carried out in Armenia’s Hematology Center.

Afterwards the Armenian delegation participated in the official gala-dinner of the Czech President.