Angela Merkel condemns jailing of activists in Turkey

YEREVAN, JULY 19, ARMENPRESS. Chancellor of Germany Angela Merkel has condemned Turkish authorities for jailing human rights activists, including German citizen Peter Steudtner, Deutsche Welle reports.

Merkel said the German government will do its best for the release of their citizen. “This is very concerning”, she said, calling the jailing of the activists “absolutely wrong”.

Activists Idil Eser, Özlem Dalkıran, Veli Acu, Günal Kurşun, Ali Gharavi and Peter Steudtner have been jailed in Turkey.

On July 5, 10 activists were arrested in Istanbul. Four have been released.

The activists are accused for being members of terrorist groups. The jailed includes Amnesty International Turkey office head Idil Eser.

Amnesty International urged to pressure Turkey to immediately stop the prosecution and release them.

The US has also expressed concern.