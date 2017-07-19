45,000 evacuated in Canada wildfires

YEREVAN, JULY 19, ARMENPRESS. Wildfires in Canada’s British Columbia prompted the evacuation of more than 45,000 people, RIA Novosti reports.

Canadian authorities said this is the most large-scale evacuation of the given region.

2900 firefighters are tackling the blaze, with more than 203 aviation units providing support.

Earlier on July 15, a firefighting helicopter crashed. The pilot managed to survive.