LME. Prices for non-ferrous and minor metals - 18-07-17
LONDON, JULY 19, ARMENPRESS. Non-ferrous and minor metals prices for 18 july:
“Armenpress” reports the price of aluminum up by 0.01% to $1925.21, copper price up by 0.03% to $5986.78, lead price up by 0.08% to $2327.88, nickel price up by 0.02% to $9647.39, tin price stood at $19980.65, zinc price up by 0.07% to $2824.84, molybdenum price stood at $16000.00, cobalt price stood at $58000.00.
Measurement unit is 1 tonne.
14:13, 07.05.2017
‘These documents implicate Azerbaijan in international weapons supply for terrorists’ – Bulgarian journalist’s exclusive interview
12:37, 04.13.2017
His Holiness Garegin II comments on possible trilateral meeting and Allahshukur Pashazadeh’s statements over Shushi’s mosque
- 09:38 Angela Merkel condemns jailing of activists in Turkey
- 09:23 45,000 evacuated in Canada wildfires
- 09:13 European Stocks down - 18-07-17
- 09:12 US stocks - 18-07-17
- 09:11 LME. Prices for non-ferrous and minor metals - 18-07-17
- 09:09 NYMEX: Precious Metals Prices Up - 18-07-17
- 09:08 Oil Prices Up - 18-07-17
- 00:12 ARMENPRESS named Best Media Of The Year by Armenian PR Association
- 07.18-21:17 Irreversibility of strengthening Artsakh’s statehood causes nervous reaction in Azerbaijan – Artsakh MFA
- 07.18-21:04 Armenian FM delivers congratulatory remarks at reception dedicated to Egypt’s National Day
- 07.18-20:46 Armenia and Jordan promote implementation of mutual investment programs
- 07.18-20:38 Armenian Defense Minister’s visit to Artsakh Republic completed
- 07.18-20:28 Government to assist cooperation of Armenian and foreign companies
- 07.18-20:13 Goods worth 600 thousand rubles sold via online platform of Armenian products
- 07.18-19:38 President Sargsyan hosts UAE Minister of Foreign Affairs and International Cooperation
- 07.18-19:33 Syria’s President Bashar al-Assad appoints new ambassador to Armenia
- 07.18-19:26 President of Artsakh hosts Ambassador Andrzej Kasprzyk
- 07.18-19:18 Artsakh Defense Minister, Ambassador Andrzej Kasprzyk discuss possible ways to ease tension in border
- 07.18-19:06 Armenian PM, UAE Minister discuss cooperation development prospects
- 07.18-19:05 Mkhitaryan to hold Q&A live on Facebook
- 07.18-19:02 EEC proposes Russia not to apply the law banning foreign driving licenses on EAEU states
- 07.18-18:58 Artsakh FM, Ambassador Andrzej Kasprzyk discuss Azerbaijani forces’ recent intensive ceasefire violations
- 07.18-18:40 eLAB electronic system expected to be set up in Armenia
- 07.18-18:06 Wrestler Varsham Boranyan wins bronze medal at international tournament
- 07.18-17:59 Purchase of Russian weapon by Turkey doesn’t solve major problem from military perspective – expert on Turkish studies
- 07.18-17:55 UAE Foreign Minister says Armenia is favorable country for tourism
- 07.18-17:44 Central Bank of Armenia: exchange rates and prices of precious metals - 18-07-17
- 07.18-17:42 Misha to represent Armenia at Junior Eurovision Song Contest 2017
- 07.18-17:42 Asian Stocks - 18-07-17
- 07.18-16:24 Yerevan Mayor congratulates Georges Kepenekian on being elected Mayor of Lyon
- 07.18-16:08 220 million dollars already invested in Armenia in 2017 from planned 500
- 07.18-15:20 President of Armenia holds consultation on economic cooperation with India
- 07.18-15:11 Armenia begins process of signing free trade deals with different countries
- 07.18-15:08 REX system to facilitate exports from Armenia
- 07.18-14:51 Moscow-Yerevan plane forced to land as elderly passenger falls severely ill
14:43, 07.15.2017
Viewed 3808 times Azerbaijan cuts ties with Uber and Yandex.Taxi for company’s director being ethnic Armenian
19:48, 07.13.2017
Viewed 3241 times European Parliament lawmakers call on Azerbaijan to stop using own civilians as human shield
15:08, 07.12.2017
Viewed 2824 times ‘We are very proud of Mkhitaryan’ - Youri Djorkaeff
13:47, 07.12.2017
Viewed 2486 times Russia sends back Azerbaijani vegetables
14:45, 07.14.2017
Viewed 2354 times ‘Mkhitaryan puts Armenia on the map’ – Marca