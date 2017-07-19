LME. Prices for non-ferrous and minor metals - 18-07-17

LONDON, JULY 19, ARMENPRESS. Non-ferrous and minor metals prices for 18 july:

“Armenpress” reports the price of aluminum up by 0.01% to $1925.21, copper price up by 0.03% to $5986.78, lead price up by 0.08% to $2327.88, nickel price up by 0.02% to $9647.39, tin price stood at $19980.65, zinc price up by 0.07% to $2824.84, molybdenum price stood at $16000.00, cobalt price stood at $58000.00.

Measurement unit is 1 tonne.