ARMENPRESS named Best Media Of The Year by Armenian PR Association

YEREVAN, JULY 18, ARMENPRESS. The Armenian PR Awards named ARMENPRESS state news agency the best media of the year on July 18.

Naghash Martirosyan, the dean of YSU’s Faculty of Journalism bestowed the award to Aram Ananyan, director of ARMENPRESS.

“This award is the result of our entire team's work. I am grateful to our team, the organizers, and members of the jury for the high assessment”, Aram Ananyan said.

The awarding event was organized by the “Armenian PR Association” scientific-informational NGO, with the support of Beeline.

In addition to ARMENPRESS, Sputnik Armenia and Traveler weekly were also nominated for the Best Media of The Year award.

Astghik Avetisyan, director of the Armenian PR Association said they’ve scrutinized all ministries, the private sector, banking system and generally nearly all sectors that deal with the public and use communication as a method of management.

“We’ve delivered 2025 questionnaires to experts, we’ve monitored the work of the media outlets, analyzed the issues and made proposals, Avetisyan said.

Two new nominations were introduced this year, Innovative PR and PR Technologies.

Beeline’s CEO Andrei Pyatakhin also received a special award for valuing public relations and using literate communications technologies.

The guests of the event included Diaspora minister Hranush Hakobyan, Culture minister Armen Amiryan, politicians, diplomats and others.

Germany’s Ambassador H.E. Matthias Kiesler won the “Friend of Armenia” award.

Artak Beglaryan, the press secretary of Artsakh’s Prime Minister was also among the laureates.

Armenian foreign ministry spokesman Tigran Balayan was named Press Secretary of the Year.

Pope Francis’ visit to Armenia was named the Event of the Year.

Prime Minister Karen Karapetyan was named Public Figure Of the Year, while Opposition MP Nikol Pashinyan won in the Politician of The Year category.

The Aurora Humanitarian Award was named Initiative Of The Year, State Agency Of The Year – the ministry of emergency situations, Innovative PR of The Year – Tumo Center for creative technologies, Cultural PR of The Year – Yerevan Prospects International Music Festival, PR Technology Of the Year – Love Armenia – RPA.