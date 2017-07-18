Armenia and Jordan promote implementation of mutual investment programs

YEREVAN, JULY 18, ARMENPRESS. The Armenian Government will ratify the agreement on investment promotion and mutual protection between Armenia and the Hashemite Kingdom of Jordan, reports Armenpress.

The issue is included in the Government’s July 20 session agenda.

The agreement aims to develop the mutually beneficial economic cooperation between the two countries by creating favorable conditions for investors in the territory of the agreed side. The signing of the agreement will boost the inflow of the private capital and the economic development.

“Creation of stable base for investments will reach the effective usage of economic resources to maximum and will contribute to improving living standards of the two countries”, stated in the draft explanation.