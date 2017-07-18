Armenian Defense Minister’s visit to Artsakh Republic completed

YEREVAN, JULY 18, ARMENPRESS. Within the frames of the mutual cooperation between the Armed Forces of Armenia and Artsakh, Defense Minister of Armenia Vigen Sargsyan on July 16 participated in the consultation at the Defense Army headquarters during his working visit in Artsakh, press service of the Ministry told Armenpress.

During the consultation Defense Minister of Artsakh, Lieutenant-General Levon Mnatsakanyan presented the achievements of 2017, the carried out and ongoing major works.

On the same day Vigen Sargsyan met with new draftees at one of the military units. “You came here to conduct strictly important mission to defend the homeland. I assure you that the Armenian people, not only your families, but everyone, carefully follow all your steps, achievements and share your issues of concern. I guarantee that the military-political leadership of Armenia and Artsakh do everything possible for your service to be conducted maximally effective”, Vigen Sargsyan said.

On the last day of the visit, the Defense Minister visited military posts located at the southern direction, talked to soldiers, got acquainted with the situation in the Artsakh-Azerbaijan line of contact, the social and living conditions of soldiers, as well as the works to counter possible targeted attacks of the Azerbaijani side.

During the visit he also met with participants of the pan-Armenian student camp in Hadrut and answered to their questions.