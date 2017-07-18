Government to assist cooperation of Armenian and foreign companies

YEREVAN, JULY 18, ARMENPRESS. Armenia’s Ministry of Economic Development and Investments will create cooperation creation mechanisms for Armenian and foreign companies, Deputy Minister Hovhannes Azizyan told reporters on July 18, Armenpress reported.

“This will enable our companies, which have experience of export in Armenia and the EAEU states, to cooperate with similar companies of other states. Armenian companies, by using the information on the local market of companies of other countries, will be able to contribute to the process of exporting the Armenian products through the formation of single operator”, he said.

He commented on the issues in connection with the export of jewelry products, stating that they are mainly linked with labeling.

“The jewelry field has quite huge potential for Armenia. Certain problems emerge during the export in connection with the labeling, also within the EAEU states. The Ministry has developed a draft which will enable to make it mutually recognizable in all EAEU states which will simplify and facilitate the access to the Union’s market for exporters”, Hovhannes Azizyan said.