Goods worth 600 thousand rubles sold via online platform of Armenian products

YEREVAN, JULY 18, ARMENPRESS. After the installation of Armzone online platform – sale of Armenian-made products online, products worth 600 thousand Russian rubles have already been sold, Deputy Minister of Economic Development and Investments Hovhannes Azizyan told reporters on July 18, reports Armenpress.

“This is yet the beginning, and by the end of the year we will have a more actively operating online system where small and medium enterprises can present their products in the Russian market”, he said.

He also touched upon the ongoing works aimed at increasing acquiring diamond law material, adding that up to 2017 the businessmen will be able to acquire raw material with the best terms, in particular, from Russia.

The Deputy Minister stated that it is planned to form a single gas market in the EAEU which will enable the businessmen to obtain gas at domestic prices of single market.

“This program is expected to be carried out until 2025. It will enable to get gas at EAEU market’s domestic prices which will reduce certain expenses carried out by them”, Azizyan said, adding that it will also promote increasing competitiveness of the Armenian products.