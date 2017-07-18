Syria’s President Bashar al-Assad appoints new ambassador to Armenia
YEREVAN, JULY 18, ARMENPRESS. President of Syria Bashar al-Assad hosted newly-appointed ambassadors of Syria to Armenia, South Africa and Cuba, Sana reports.
Mohammad Ahmad Haj Ibrahim has been appointed Ambassador of Syria to Armenia.
After the swearing ceremony, President al-Assad received the ambassadors separately, gave respective tasks and wished success in their future activities.
The meeting was also attended by Syria’s Deputy Prime Minister, Foreign and Expatriates Minister Walid al-Moallem.
14:13, 07.05.2017
‘These documents implicate Azerbaijan in international weapons supply for terrorists’ – Bulgarian journalist’s exclusive interview
12:37, 04.13.2017
His Holiness Garegin II comments on possible trilateral meeting and Allahshukur Pashazadeh’s statements over Shushi’s mosque
- 20:13 Goods worth 600 thousand rubles sold via online platform of Armenian products
- 19:38 President Sargsyan hosts UAE Minister of Foreign Affairs and International Cooperation
- 19:33 Syria’s President Bashar al-Assad appoints new ambassador to Armenia
- 19:26 President of Artsakh hosts Ambassador Andrzej Kasprzyk
- 19:18 Artsakh Defense Minister, Ambassador Andrzej Kasprzyk discuss possible ways to ease tension in border
- 19:06 Armenian PM, UAE Minister discuss cooperation development prospects
- 19:05 Mkhitaryan to hold Q&A live on Facebook
- 19:02 EEC proposes Russia not to apply the law banning foreign driving licenses on EAEU states
- 18:58 Artsakh FM, Ambassador Andrzej Kasprzyk discuss Azerbaijani forces’ recent intensive ceasefire violations
- 18:40 eLAB electronic system expected to be set up in Armenia
- 18:06 Wrestler Varsham Boranyan wins bronze medal at international tournament
- 17:59 Purchase of Russian weapon by Turkey doesn’t solve major problem from military perspective – expert on Turkish studies
- 17:55 UAE Foreign Minister says Armenia is favorable country for tourism
- 17:44 Central Bank of Armenia: exchange rates and prices of precious metals - 18-07-17
- 17:42 Misha to represent Armenia at Junior Eurovision Song Contest 2017
- 17:42 Asian Stocks - 18-07-17
- 16:24 Yerevan Mayor congratulates Georges Kepenekian on being elected Mayor of Lyon
- 16:08 220 million dollars already invested in Armenia in 2017 from planned 500
- 15:20 President of Armenia holds consultation on economic cooperation with India
- 15:11 Armenia begins process of signing free trade deals with different countries
- 15:08 REX system to facilitate exports from Armenia
- 14:51 Moscow-Yerevan plane forced to land as elderly passenger falls severely ill
- 14:25 Abundant sunshine, up to 40 °C heat expected in Armenia
- 14:06 New President of Artsakh to be named July 19
- 13:50 ARF’s participation in coalition isn’t end in itself, Bureau & Supreme Body hold joint session
- 13:23 Dozens of former, current interior ministry employees to be arrested in Turkey
- 12:56 “Great Shame” – Lawmaker Garo Paylan angered by Turkey’s oppression against activists
- 12:16 Hurghada knife attack didn’t impact tourism flow from Armenia to Egypt
- 11:45 French company to establish dairy production in Armenia
- 11:39 Armenian delegation participates in Chinese investment forum in Prague
- 11:17 Iranian president’s brother released on bail
- 11:02 Armenian emergency situations minister visits Georgia
- 10:41 Armenian, foreign performers brought together by Sail of Hope 2017 festival
- 09:53 US stocks - 17-07-17
- 09:52 NYMEX: Precious Metals Prices Up - 17-07-17
14:43, 07.15.2017
Viewed 3727 times Azerbaijan cuts ties with Uber and Yandex.Taxi for company’s director being ethnic Armenian
19:48, 07.13.2017
Viewed 3185 times European Parliament lawmakers call on Azerbaijan to stop using own civilians as human shield
15:08, 07.12.2017
Viewed 2772 times ‘We are very proud of Mkhitaryan’ - Youri Djorkaeff
13:47, 07.12.2017
Viewed 2361 times Russia sends back Azerbaijani vegetables
14:20, 07.11.2017
Viewed 2298 times Newly appointed Ambassador of Iceland presents credentials to Armenia’s President