Syria’s President Bashar al-Assad appoints new ambassador to Armenia

YEREVAN, JULY 18, ARMENPRESS. President of Syria Bashar al-Assad hosted newly-appointed ambassadors of Syria to Armenia, South Africa and Cuba, Sana reports.

Mohammad Ahmad Haj Ibrahim has been appointed Ambassador of Syria to Armenia.

After the swearing ceremony, President al-Assad received the ambassadors separately, gave respective tasks and wished success in their future activities.

The meeting was also attended by Syria’s Deputy Prime Minister, Foreign and Expatriates Minister Walid al-Moallem.