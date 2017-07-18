Artsakh Defense Minister, Ambassador Andrzej Kasprzyk discuss possible ways to ease tension in border

STEPANAKERT, JULY 18, ARMENPRESS. Defense Minister of the Republic of Artsakh, Commander of the Defense Army, Lieutenant-General Levon Mnatsakanyan hosted Personal Representative of the OSCE Chairperson-in-Office Ambassador Andrzej Kasprzyk on July 18, press service of the Artsakh Defense Ministry told Armenpress.

During the meeting the ongoing works aimed at settling the Artsakh-Azerbaijani conflict, the tense situation in the border since the early July and the possible ways to ease it were discussed.