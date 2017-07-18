Armenian PM, UAE Minister discuss cooperation development prospects

YEREVAN, JULY 18, ARMENPRESS. Prime Minister of Armenia Karen Karapetyan hosted the delegation led by Minister of Foreign Affairs and International Cooperation of the United Arab Emirates (UAE) Sheikh Abdullah bin Zayed bin Sultan Al Nahyan on July 18, press service of the Government told Armenpress.

The PM said the Armenian-UAE relations are among the best examples of mutual partnership between Armenia and the Arab countries, and the Armenia-UAE high level political dialogue contributes to expanding the economic and investment partnership. He stated that in the recent period the bilateral ties have entered more practical stage of development, by attaching importance to the agreements reached at the investments forum in Abu Dhabi in March 2017, elimination of visa requirements for the UAE citizens by the Armenian Government as a result of which a significant increase in number of UAE tourists has been recorded. PM Karapetyan said the Government takes consistent steps to improve Armenia’s business environment and attract foreign investments and proposed to consider the opportunities to carry out joint projects in different fields. In the context of the development of cooperation, Karen Karapetyan welcomed the Dubai Expo-2020 which will also be attended by Armenia.

In his turn the UAE Minister said the UAE attaches importance to the continuous development of successful cooperation with Armenia and thanked for eliminating the visa requirements for the UAE citizens. According to him, there are huge potential and opportunities to increase the number of tourists and consistent work is needed for that. He said the implementation of joint programs in agriculture sector has great prospects.

During the meeting the sides also discussed issues of bilateral interest.