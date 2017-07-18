Time in Yerevan: 11:07:36,   18 July

Mkhitaryan to hold Q&A live on Facebook


YEREVAN, JULY 18, ARMENPRESS. Armenian national football team and Manchester United midfielder Henrikh Mkhitaryan will again hold Q&A session live on Facebook, reports Armenpress.

It will launch on July 18, at 22:15 Yerevan time.

Football lovers can ask their questions in UNINTERRUPTED Facebook page.

Mkhitaryan answered to questions of fans on June 23 via his Facebook page.



